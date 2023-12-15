Rishi Sunak Considers Measures to Protect Teenagers Online

Rishi Sunak is exploring the idea of implementing measures to restrict social media access for teenagers under the age of 16 in order to safeguard them from online harm. Despite the recent implementation of the Online Safety Act, which imposes penalties on social media platforms that fail to protect children from harmful content, the government believes further action may be necessary. Bloomberg reports that a consultation will be launched in the new year to investigate the risks faced children using social media. Although some sources suggest that a potential ban is being considered, a spokesperson for the government downplayed this possibility, stating that their focus is on empowering parents rather than imposing strict regulations.

Advocacy groups such as the Molly Rose Foundation argue that any review should prioritize enhancing the powers of the communications watchdog, Ofcom. They contend that while more measures are needed to safeguard children from online risks, the emphasis should be on ensuring that digital platforms are not filled with avoidable dangers. Beeban Kidron, a cross-bench peer and influential campaigner for children’s online safety, emphasizes the need to design digital spaces that support the well-being of teenagers instead of excluding them altogether.

While specific proposals have not been commented upon the prime minister’s spokesperson, the general aim is to address the issue of children’s online safety comprehensively. Since 2017, charities and campaigners have been calling for stronger regulations in this regard, and the Online Safety Act has been a step towards that goal. However, it took several years for the legislation to receive royal assent, during which time police recorded 34,400 online grooming crimes, as reported the NSPCC children’s charity.

These discussions about online safety come in the wake of concerns raised the National Crime Agency (NCA) regarding Meta’s decision to introduce encrypted messaging. The NCA warns that this encryption could enable child abusers to groom children or share illicit images with other offenders. The response from government officials has been critical, with the policing minister, Chris Philp, calling Meta’s decision “grossly irresponsible.” Similarly, the schools minister, Damian Hinds, emphasizes the importance of law enforcement agencies’ ability to intercept and investigate child abuse cases.

As the government explores potential measures, the aim is clear: to protect teenagers from the dangers they may encounter online and ensure their safety in the digital world.