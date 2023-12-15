UK Government Considers Measures to Protect Teenagers from Harmful Social Media Content

The UK government is reportedly considering new measures to limit teenagers’ exposure to harmful content on social media. While a complete ban on social media use for those under the age of 16 is one option being discussed, a government spokesperson emphasized that the focus is on empowering parents rather than imposing strict regulations. A consultation is set to begin in January to gather evidence on the harmful effects of social media on young teens.

To address concerns about the safety of children online, schools minister Damian Hinds has called on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to reconsider its decision to introduce encrypted messaging. The National Crime Agency has warned that encryption could make it more challenging to investigate and prevent child abuse.

The Online Safety Act, implemented earlier this year, already requires social media platforms to promptly remove illegal content and protect children from harmful material implementing age limits and age verification measures. Non-compliance with these regulations can result in fines of up to £18 million or 10% of annual global revenue for major companies.

While some reports suggest that the government is considering additional restrictions on social media use under-16s, Science Minister Andrew Griffith stated that such claims are speculative. However, Mr. Griffith acknowledged that the government is exploring measures to assist parents and find a balance between protecting children from online harms and allowing them to benefit from social media platforms.

As the government prepares to launch a consultation process, it aims to gather more research and industry input to inform any potential new regulations. The objective is to strike a balance that ensures the safety of young people while respecting the freedom and privacy of individuals online.