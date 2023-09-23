Campus Safety Notice Issued University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U of I) recently released a Campus Safety Notice alerting students and staff to an increase in “sexual extortion” incidents. Within the span of one week, the university received reports of one assault and three scams.

One concerning incident occurred in a residence hall where the victim was assaulted an unfamiliar individual. The other three incidents took place on Instagram, where students became victims after engaging in intimate video chats. Subsequently, the perpetrators threatened to publicly expose the students unless they paid.

The U of I emphasizes that victims are not to blame and that the responsibility solely lies with the perpetrators. To protect themselves from potential scammers, the university urges students to exercise caution in digital conversations, avoid sharing personal information on social media, and strengthen their privacy settings.

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of an online conversation or concerns about safety, the university encourages individuals to contact the University Police or reach out via email. Additionally, students in distress due to these incidents can seek immediate support from the Student Assistance Center or the Emergency Dean Program.

The university offers various on-campus resources to assist individuals impacted sexual misconduct. The Women’s Resources Center, McKinley Health Center, and Counseling Center are among the available support services. External organizations, such as RAINN, are also available for individuals seeking help.

In conclusion, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is taking proactive measures to address the recent uptick in sexual extortion incidents. By sharing safety tips and providing access to support services, the university aims to protect its students and staff from these harmful actions.

Definitions:

– Sexual extortion: a form of blackmail where a perpetrator threatens to reveal or publish explicit material unless the victim complies with their demands.

Sources:

