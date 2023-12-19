Summary: The final season of Netflix’s hit series, The Crown, has left fans feeling unsatisfied and relieved that it is finally over. While the earlier seasons were praised for their performances and addictive storytelling, Season Six fails to meet expectations. A new cast and a focus on more recent events, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, have contributed to the decline in quality. The show feels more like a soap opera than the opulent and engaging drama it once was.

When The Crown first premiered, it captivated audiences with its salacious depiction of the British royal family. Season Four, in particular, was hailed as a peak, with standout performances from Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. The chemistry between the actors and the attention to detail made it one of the best seasons of the show.

However, Season Five marked the introduction of a new cast and a shift towards more recent events. While some viewers enjoyed it, the mixed response hinted at trouble ahead. Season Six only confirms these concerns. While Elizabeth Debicki shines as Diana and Lesley Manville delivers a great performance as Margaret, the overall quality of the show has declined.

The main issue with Season Six lies in its overly dramatic and sometimes cheesy storytelling. The inclusion of “Diana’s ghost” as a character feels unnecessary and takes away from the gravity of the story. Additionally, the focus on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship feels forced and uninteresting. The show has lost its charm and uniqueness, resembling a run-of-the-mill soap opera rather than a prestige drama.

Another factor that has contributed to the decline of The Crown is Royal fatigue. In recent years, significant events and scandals involving the royal family have made headlines. The show’s attempt to depict more recent history feels contrived and unappealing. Audiences are no longer interested in reliving recent events through a fictionalized lens.

Overall, The Crown Season Six falls short of its earlier glory. The once outstanding feat of streaming television has become a disappointment. Fans are relieved that it is finally over, recognizing that the show has ended with a whimper rather than a bang. RIP The Crown – it was a journey that started strong but ended in disappointment.