In a surprising move on social media, Lionel Messi has reportedly unfollowed Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho on Instagram. The reason behind this action, as revealed former pro Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, is Garnacho’s unabashed preference for Messi’s longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ferdinand expressed admiration for Garnacho’s candidness, stating, “You know what I like about him? He doesn’t give a f***. Garnacho told me that Messi unfollowed him just because he makes no secret of preferring Ronaldo. He comes out, don’t care, ‘I’m a Ronaldo man’. Who’s the GOAT? Ronaldo. [Even] when he’s in the Argentina squad.”

The incident dates back to April 2022 when fans noticed that Messi had unfollowed Garnacho after the young player posted a picture of Ronaldo on his social media, hailing him as “The Greatest of All Time” (GOAT). Just weeks before, Garnacho had uploaded an image of himself with Messi, referring to the Argentine superstar as his “idol.”

The influence of Ronaldo on Garnacho is evident not only in his public declarations but also in his on-field performances. The aspiring winger emulates his idol’s celebration at Old Trafford and even dons Ronaldo-inspired Nike Vapor 15 Mercurial Dream Speed football boots.

Garnacho’s talent was on full display when he scored an acrobatic overhead goal during Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League. When Rio Ferdinand was asked to compare it with Wayne Rooney’s famous acrobatic effort against Manchester City in 2011, he unequivocally declared Garnacho’s goal superior. Ferdinand and his family were so ecstatic upon witnessing this incredible feat that even his young son, caught up in the excitement, accidentally lost a tooth while attempting overhead kicks in their living room.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Lionel Messi unfollow Garnacho on Instagram?

A: Messi reportedly unfollowed Garnacho because the young winger openly expressed his preference for Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s footballing rival.

Q: Does Garnacho idolize Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

A: Although Garnacho had previously referred to Messi as his “idol,” his public declarations and social media posts indicate a strong admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.