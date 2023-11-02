New Article: “Priscilla Presley’s Legacy Lives on at Graceland”

The historical Memphis, Tennessee mansion Graceland has long been associated with the legacy of Elvis Presley. However, it seems that a new chapter is unfolding as Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the King of Rock and Roll, prepares to leave her own mark on the iconic property.

In a recent settlement agreement, the 78-year-old Priscilla Presley will be buried near her ex-husband at Graceland when the time comes. This decision signifies a poignant moment for the Presley family, as it solidifies their connection and honors the shared history they created together.

Furthermore, the settlement sees Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla’s daughter, becoming the sole trustee of her late mother’s estate and the official owner of Graceland. This announcement marks a significant transition of power within the family, as the 34-year-old Daisy Jones And The Six actress takes on this important role.

As part of the settlement, Priscilla will also receive a $1 million lump-sum payment, funded Lisa Marie’s life insurance policy. This gesture not only reflects the financial security provided for Priscilla but also symbolizes the love and appreciation within the family.

In addition to her mother, Lisa Marie’s son Navarone Garibaldi will also benefit from the trust, ensuring that the Presley legacy continues to thrive for generations to come.

As fans and admirers of the Presley family await future updates on Graceland and its future, one thing is certain: Priscilla Presley’s impact and influence will forever be etched into the hallowed grounds of this iconic mansion.

