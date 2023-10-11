RIIZE’s Seunghan Faces Scrutiny Over Instagram Live Scandal

RIIZE member Seunghan is once again at the center of controversy, facing scrutiny after an anonymous tipster revealed that he had been secretly going live on Instagram with his alleged girlfriend, even after his debut. The revelation, which came through a screenshot shared on an online community, sparked both intrigue and anger among fans.

The chat room screenshot, supposedly dedicated to fan discussions, showed a three-way live stream featuring Seunghan and his alleged girlfriend. With only four viewers, it appeared to be an exclusive and secretive affair. Fans started questioning the loyalty and integrity of Seunghan’s inner circle, wondering if the anonymous tipster was one of the participants or viewers of the live stream.

Fans’ disappointment was evident in the comment section, with many expressing their lingering frustrations from Seunghan’s previous romantic exposes. One user highlighted their skepticism, suggesting that if Seunghan shed tears and played the victim card, people would start coddling him again. Another cynically remarked that there seems to be no end to these scandals once something gets exposed.

This scandal sheds light on the challenges that idols like Seunghan face in managing their personal lives under the constant scrutiny of their fanbase. It emphasizes the importance of not only filtering Instagram photos but also carefully selecting one’s circle of friends.

In conclusion, Seunghan’s latest scandal has once again put him in the spotlight, and this time it will require thorough vetting to escape the consequences. The lesson to be learned from this situation is that managing personal life and maintaining a loyal inner circle are essential for idols navigating the watchful eye of their dedicated fanbase.

