New Article Title: Fashion Highlights of the Week: Celebrities Bring Style to the Grand Prix and Book Launches

This week was filled with exciting events, from the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Celebrities and fashion icons flocked to these occasions, showcasing their impeccable style. Here are some of the standout looks from the week.

Rihanna stole the show at the Grand Prix, rocking a cool and sporty ensemble. She effortlessly combined comfort and style with a jersey and a pair of Puma sneakers. Her outfit has already inspired fans to start planning their own recreations.

Lupita Nyong’o and Red Bull driver Checo Pérez were the ultimate duo at the Formula 1 event. The festivities kicked off with a party hosted Patrón Tequila, and Lupita stole the spotlight in a checkered dress that paid homage to the sport. It was a perfect blend of elegance and racing-inspired fashion.

A star-studded group gathered to celebrate the launch of Kate Spade’s sixth book, “It’s So You: The Joy of Personal Style.” Ariana Greenblatt, Minnie Mills, Delaney Rowe, Stephanie Hsu, and Gabrielle Union were among the attendees who embraced the essence of personal style. The book serves as a guide to finding one’s unique sense of fashion, and this group perfectly embodied the message.

Havana Rose Liu showcased the best jeans of the week at the Through Her Lens conversation hosted Tribeca and Chanel. Her denim outfit was a testament to the timeless and versatile nature of jeans. It’s a reminder that this classic wardrobe staple can be effortlessly chic for any occasion.

From the grandeur of the Grand Prix to book launches celebrating personal style, this week’s fashion highlights were both exciting and diverse. Celebrities continue to inspire with their unique fashion choices, leaving us eager to discover our own sense of style.

