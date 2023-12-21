Right-wing Outrage Over Netflix’s Inclusion of Gay Dads in Kids’ Show

In a recent episode of the popular animated series CoComelon Lane on Netflix, the show introduced a character named Nico, who has two dads. The episode depicts Nico trying on different outfits with the help of his dads for a family picture. This small moment of inclusivity has sparked a firestorm of controversy and calls for a boycott from right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ trolls.

Conservative social media account, End Wokeness, shared a clip from the episode, expressing outrage that the show features a boy in a dress with his gay dads. They claim that CoComelon is targeted towards babies and toddlers aged 2+, making it a significant concern for conservative parents.

Professional transphobe and commentator Matt Walsh also reposted the clip, comparing Netflix to a grooming predator and suggesting they should face a boycott similar to the one against Bud Light for partnering with a transgender influencer.

The episode has been labeled Walsh as an attempt to force gender theory on toddlers and normalize non-traditional family structures. He accuses Netflix of intentionally manipulating children to accept these ideas as normal.

Other right-wing commentators, such as Auron MacIntyre, made shocking and baseless claims, accusing Netflix of being evil and wanting to harm children.

Interestingly, Shapiro and Boreing, fellow anti-trans voices from the Daily Wire, used this manufactured controversy as an opportunity to promote their own right-wing media company’s kids’ streaming service, Bentkey, which they claim protects children from “gender garbage” indoctrination.

While this outrage may seem extreme to many, it is a stark reminder of the ongoing societal divide when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation. The inclusion of gay dads in a children’s show should be seen as a positive step towards diversity and acceptance. However, it has become a catalyst for hate and ignorance.