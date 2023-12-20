Parler Plans a Comeback Ahead of 2024 Presidential Elections

Parler, the social media platform known for its right-wing user base, is set to make a comeback ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. After being taken offline following the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the platform’s new owners have announced their plans for a “powerful resurgence” that focuses on a return to its original purpose as a robust marketplace for ideas.

The digital media conglomerate Starboard purchased Parler in April, and it has now been revealed that the new owner is a limited liability corporation called PDS Partners. Elise Pierotti, the platform’s former chief marketing officer, has returned to her role in the company along with Parler’s new CEO, Ryan Rhodes. The team also includes other members who have chosen to remain anonymous. Jaco Booyens, an anti-sex trafficking activist, will serve as the chief strategy officer.

While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Pierotti confirmed that it was finalized last week, and the platform is expected to relaunch in the first quarter of next year. Parler has always had a small user base compared to similar apps that promote free speech from a right-wing or libertarian perspective.

One of the biggest hurdles Parler faced in returning online was finding a new web-hosting service after Amazon stripped it of its hosting in early 2021 due to the platform’s refusal to remove violent and inciting posts. Pierotti announced that Parler will no longer rely on Amazon’s cloud service AWS and will instead utilize a “hyper-scaled private cloud” and implement moderation services to combat these issues.

Following the Jan. 6 events, Parler’s app was also removed from Google and Apple’s online stores, though it was later allowed to return. The platform’s management is committed to making a fresh start, distancing itself from the controversies surrounding its previous incarnation, and providing a space for free and open discussions in the lead-up to the next presidential election.