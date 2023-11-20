New Wave of Support: Right-Wing Figures and Companies Pledge Advertising on X

In a surprising turn of events, a group of right-wing media figures and companies have pledged their support for X, the platform that was formerly known as Twitter. This comes after several big companies, including Apple, Disney, IBM, and NBCUniversal, decided to suspend their advertising campaigns on the platform due to recent controversies.

The catalyst for this wave of support can be traced back to Elon Musk, who recently shared an antisemitic conspiracy theory on X. This, coupled with a report from Media Matters for America highlighting the appearance of big brands’ ads on pro-Nazi and pro-Hitler content, led to a loss of faith in the platform among many major advertisers.

One notable figure who stepped up to support X is Seth Dillon, CEO of conservative satire website Babylon Bee. Dillon announced that his company would be spending $250,000 on advertising to uphold “free speech.” It’s worth mentioning that Babylon Bee’s suspension on then-Twitter was one of the reasons why Musk expressed interest in acquiring the platform.

Not long after Dillon’s announcement, YouTuber Tim Pool pledged the same amount for X ads over the next few months. Others soon followed, albeit with smaller amounts. Political commentator Benny Johnson pledged $50,000 in ad spending, while other right-wing creators like The Quartering, Donut Operator, Gavin McInnes, and Elijah Schaffer offered amounts ranging from $2,500 to $40,000.

The most notable commitment came from Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer with a “manosphere” background who has faced serious charges in the past. Tate pledged an astounding $1 million per month to X without even running ads for his own endeavors. However, it remains unclear if Tate can fulfill this promise given his reported net worth of just over $10 million.

Collectively, these right-wing figures and groups have pledged $1,627,500 in advertising commitments on X, although the majority of them are spread out over multiple months. To put it into perspective, Apple alone spends over $100 million per year on X ads.

While Musk has expressed gratitude for the support, it is important to note that these pledges cannot fully compensate for the loss of revenue suffered X due to the departure of major brands and corporations. Advertising accounts for 90 percent of the $5.1 billion that then-Twitter generated in the year before Musk’s acquisition.

