Activist Alleges Fake WhatsApp Messages Used to Incite Communal Unrest

An activist has taken legal action after claiming that fake WhatsApp messages were created using his phone number to stir up communal tensions. Puneeth Kerehalli, a right-wing activist, filed a complaint with the police alleging that a screenshot of a conversation in the WhatsApp group he administers was shared senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad. The screenshot supposedly showed Kerehalli claiming that he had been tasked the BJP to instigate communal riots.

Upon receiving Kerehalli’s complaint, the police registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) without naming the “counter party”. Kerehalli and his supporters subsequently staged a protest outside the police station, demanding that an FIR be filed. Kerehalli criticized the police for being unwilling to accept his complaint against a Congress leader, highlighting what he saw as a bias.

Responding to Kerehalli’s allegations, the police stated that they would investigate the matter further. They emphasized the importance of taking prompt action when fake messages involving high-profile individuals are circulated. However, they did not address Kerehalli’s demands for the identity of the person who shared the WhatsApp conversation with Hariprasad.

The incident has raised concerns about the potential misuse of social media platforms to spread misinformation and incite violence. In recent years, there have been numerous cases of fake news and manipulated messages being circulated on platforms like WhatsApp, leading to real-life consequences.

Efforts to combat the spread of misinformation and prevent the incitement of violence through social media have become a significant challenge for authorities worldwide. The incident involving Kerehalli serves as a reminder of the need for robust mechanisms to identify and address such issues effectively.

As investigations into this case continue, it remains crucial for individuals to exercise caution when encountering information online and to verify its authenticity before drawing conclusions or taking any action.