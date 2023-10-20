Is Moon Phase Compatibility Test Really Accurate for Finding Your Soulmate?

The latest TikTok trend, the moon phase compatibility test, has everyone questioning whether their partner is their soulmate or not. By entering your birth date and your partner’s birth date into the Moon Phase Test filter on TikTok, you can determine how your moons align. But is this test really accurate?

Initially, people believed that having a full moon meant compatibility, but there’s more to it than that. An “evolutionary astrologer” named @auravibin explains the different types of moon phases and their meanings.

If you and your partner have the same moon phase, it’s believed that you’re twin flames and are learning similar lessons together. This indicates a strong connection and growth. On the other hand, if you have opposite moon phases, it suggests that you’re on different paths and may not be compatible for the long term.

Opposite quarter moon phases indicate a relationship where both partners bring balance and new perspectives to each other’s lives. This type of match is considered harmonious and complementary. The “completing each other” moon phase signifies that you and your partner have different energies, but together, you make a whole. This is seen as an ideal blueprint for a relationship.

If the moon phases appear darkened and opposite, it means that you and your partner are learning similar internal lessons, but through different perspectives. It may seem challenging, but you are actually going through it together. Finally, if you have totally different phases, it suggests that you are on separate paths and have difficulty relating to each other. However, accepting your differences, there is still potential for growth.

While the moon phase compatibility test can be an interesting way to explore your relationship, it’s important to remember that astrology and compatibility tests are not definitive indicators of soulmates. They can provide insights, but ultimately, the strength of a relationship lies in communication, understanding, and shared values.

In conclusion, the moon phase compatibility test on TikTok can be a fun way to explore your relationship, but it should not be the sole basis for determining if someone is your soulmate. Use it as a tool for self-reflection and discussion with your partner, but remember that true compatibility goes beyond the alignment of celestial bodies.

