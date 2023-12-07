New Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses NAR and Keller Williams Realty of Collusion in South Carolina

A recent federal class-action lawsuit filed in South Carolina has accused the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and Keller Williams Realty of colluding to artificially inflate agent commission rates, ultimately increasing costs for home sellers in the state. The lawsuit, which was filed on November 6, seeks class-action status for all home sellers in South Carolina who used a listing broker affiliated with Keller Williams and listed their homes on the NAR’s Multiple Listing Services (MLS) since November 2019.

This lawsuit comes in the wake of a significant ruling in Missouri where the NAR and several major real estate brokerages, including HomeServices of America and Keller Williams Realty, were found guilty of conspiring to keep commissions artificially high. The federal court in Missouri awarded $1.8 billion in damages, which could potentially be tripled to over $5.3 billion if the realtors are found to have violated U.S. antitrust law.

The core issue at the heart of these lawsuits is real estate broker commissions. In the United States, these commissions typically amount to 5-6% of a property’s selling price and are typically split equally between the buyer’s agent and the seller’s agent. The plaintiffs in the Missouri case argued that certain NAR policies, such as concealing the total broker commission from prospective property buyers, have had severe anticompetitive effects and make no economic sense, except for the buyer broker.

In addition to commission issues, realtors have also been accused of misleading buyers into thinking that their broker services are free when, in reality, they can cost up to 3% of the home purchase price. This can significantly impact homebuyers, particularly in a time of elevated house prices and mortgage rates.

The accused real estate groups and brokerages have denied any wrongdoing, with some settling before the trial took place. The NAR and other defendants have expressed their intentions to appeal the verdict in the Missouri case. Meanwhile, new class-action lawsuits have been filed against other real estate giants, including Douglas Elliman, Compass, and Redfin, alleging violations of antitrust laws.

As legal battles continue, the real estate industry faces scrutiny over its practices, and homeowners and buyers seek transparency and fair competition in the market.