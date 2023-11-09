Riedel Communications Revolutionizes the Replay Market with RiMotion R10

Riedel Communications, a leading provider of live video production solutions, has recently unveiled its latest addition to the RiMotion replay series—the RiMotion R10. This expansion further solidifies Riedel’s commitment to offering high-quality replay experiences for all levels of productions.

The RiMotion replay series is a software-based product for multicamera production that was integrated into Riedel’s portfolio after the acquisition of Simplylive. With the launch of the R10, Riedel brings its highest channel density to a compact 1RU server, promising to revolutionize the replay market at this level.

By combining extensive replay capabilities, including super-slow-motion camera support, with an innovative and user-friendly interface, RiMotion solutions offer an unparalleled live production experience. The modern design of the touchscreen interface concentrates all features in a clear and convenient layout, making it easy for both experienced professionals and new users to operate within minutes.

One of the key advantages of the RiMotion series is its affordability without compromising on quality and capability. The R10 joins the existing bundles in the RiMotion lineup, such as the R6, R8, R12, and R84, providing a wide range of options with varying channel capacities. The R10 supports 10 video channels, with up to eight multi-format camera inputs, including SDI, SRT, and NDI, along with two outputs—all packed into the compact 1RU server.

Notably, Riedel’s RiMotion systems can also be seamlessly integrated with mini-PCs, allowing for cost-effective solutions in remote productions. This flexibility empowers operators to work from virtually anywhere, offering convenience and efficiency.

The release of the RiMotion R10 showcases Riedel Communications’ dedication to delivering top-level replay experiences to budget-conscious productions, including those in colleges, stadia, or houses of worship. With this powerful and affordable solution, Riedel continues to shape the replay market and redefine what is possible in live video production.

For more information about Riedel Communications and its suite of products, please visit www.riedel.net.

