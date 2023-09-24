“Professional Mistake Maker” Sneaks into Indian Metro: Controversy Sparks Online Debate

In a recently released YouTube video titled “How to sneak into the Indian Metro,” Fidias, a Cypriot YouTuber with over 2.26 million followers, showcased his unconventional approach to accessing the Bengaluru Metro without a ticket or smartcard. The video quickly went viral, garnering mixed reactions from internet users.

Managing director of BMRCL, Anjum Parwez, condemned Fidias’ actions and stated that such behavior is unacceptable. He called for a criminal case to be filed against the YouTuber. In the video, Fidias can be seen effortlessly jumping over the turnstile,passing the necessary fare collection process.

This incident marks the first known instance of turnstile hopping on the Bengaluru Metro, which began services in 2011. Fidias proudly declares his intention to teach viewers how to access the metro for free, donning a simple white T-shirt and blue shorts. He approaches fellow commuters and confidently challenges their belief that he won’t be able to ride for free.

The video drew a range of reactions from social media users. While some found humor in Fidias’ antics, many criticized his behavior as unethical and wrong. Some viewers even went as far as calling out the potential staged nature of the video, suggesting it was a ploy for more views.

Internet users took to tagging the Bengaluru police, urging them to take action against Fidias. The online debate surrounding the video continues to evolve, with supporters and detractors voicing their opinions on the matter.

