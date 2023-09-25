Canadian Amusement Park Ride Leaves Passengers Dangling for Nearly 30 Minutes

A Canadian amusement park ride became a terrifying experience for its passengers when it abruptly stopped, leaving them suspended upside down, 75 feet above the ground, for nearly 30 minutes. The incident occurred on the Lumberjack ride at Canada’s Wonderland theme park in Vaughan, Ontario. The ride features two hydraulic arms shaped like axes that swing back and forth, occasionally performing full 360-degree swings.

The cause of the sudden stop has not been disclosed park officials, but the maintenance team was able to respond quickly. All passengers were safely back on the ground 11:05 p.m., with two individuals treated for chest pain and then released. Videos of the rescue were shared on social media, showing the frightened passengers seeking help from the crowd of onlookers.

The ride contains enough seats for 48 people, and it is unclear how many passengers were aboard at the time of the incident. Some of the seats are designed to face each other, allowing guests to interact with one another. This design choice also adds to the fear factor as riders can witness the terror on their friends’ faces as they loop around.

One rider, Spencer Parkhouse, described the panicked atmosphere on the ride, noting that at least one person vomited. The hydraulic arms had to complete the rest of the ride cycle before the group could be evacuated. This incident is the latest in a series of roller coaster malfunctions that have garnered national attention in the past few months.

In July, passengers of the Fireball ride at a Wisconsin festival were stuck upside down for several hours, awaiting a mid-air evacuation. Another roller coaster in North Carolina had to undergo repairs after visitors reported a fissure in one of its steel support beams. Inspectors later discovered another structural issue and declined to issue a certificate of operation for the ride.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of ride safety and maintenance protocols in amusement parks. Park officials must ensure that regular inspections and maintenance are carried out to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of their visitors.

Sources:

– CBC News

– Associated Press