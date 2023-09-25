Upside-Down Ride Malfunction Leaves Guests Dangling in Theme Park

Several theme park guests were left in a terrifying situation when an upside-down ride became stuck for nearly half an hour. The incident occurred at the Lumberjack swinging axe ride in Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario. The malfunction caused the ride to stop abruptly, leaving thrill-seekers hanging at a 180-degree angle. Social media footage captured the alarming moment when the pendulum ride came to a halt with passengers suspended in mid-air.

Guests on the ride reported losing sensation in their feet as they dangled upside down. The park had to bring the ride down to a normal position after 25 minutes of uncertainty and fear. One young rider, Spencer Parkhouse, recalls thinking that the ride’s suspension was part of the experience until ambulances arrived below them. For Spencer and his sister Mackenzie, the ordeal left a lasting impact as they felt their legs go numb during the incident.

Once the ride was finally stopped and the passengers were safely off, the park staff checked for injuries and assessed the well-being of the guests. However, the traumatic experience has left some uncertain about future visits to the park. Mackenzie expressed her fear of going on big rides again, wondering if she’ll ever regain her confidence.

The Lumberjack ride, which features two axe-shaped pendulums reaching up to 75ft, was temporarily closed for investigation following the incident. Park officials emphasized that the safety of their guests remains their top priority and expressed their commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.