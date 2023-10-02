Ricky Rosen Set to Perform Live in TikTok’s Sunset Sessions

Ricky Rosen, a rising star in the music scene on TikTok, is known for his authentic and soulful voice. With influences ranging from Michael Bublé to Daniel Caesar, Ricky’s musical style encompasses jazz, RnB, and more. He first gained attention through his covers of popular songs, which showcased his vocal talents and garnered millions of views.

As his audience grew, Ricky’s TikTok followers began to request full-length versions of his covers. In response, he will be headlining TikTok’s LIVE Sunset Sessions, a series of performances featuring emerging artists. These sessions will allow Ricky to not only showcase his full-length songs but also connect deeply with his fans.

The Sunset Sessions, taking place in September, October, and November, will feature Ricky and four other talented artists, with a sunset visual aesthetic setting the stage. Ricky hopes that this platform will provide a more immersive experience for his listeners, allowing them to fully engage with the emotions he puts into his music.

In addition to covers, Ricky plans to debut some of his original music during the performances. He is excited to share his unique sound and connect with his fans on a deeper level. The Sunset Sessions offer an opportunity for Ricky to express himself fully and establish himself as a versatile artist.

Don’t miss Ricky Rosen’s LIVE Sunset Sessions on TikTok, scheduled for September 10th, October 15th, and November 12th. Tune in to hear his soulful voice and experience the full-length versions of his songs. It’s a chance to witness a rising star in an intimate and engaging setting.

Definitions:

– TikTok: A social media platform known for its short-form videos and music content.

– Covers: Songs performed artists that are originally written and recorded other musicians.

– Sunset Sessions: A series of live performances on TikTok featuring emerging artists.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.