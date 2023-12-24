Ricky Gervais Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Material in New Special

Ricky Gervais is facing criticism for his recent comedy material, which includes making jokes about young cancer patients and using derogatory language towards people with disabilities. In a recent interview, Gervais defended his material, referring to his critics as “hecklers” who are “faux” offended.

The controversial material is part of Gervais’ upcoming special, Armageddon, which focuses on his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In a teaser for the show, Gervais jokes about how he approaches talking to young cancer patients who request him.

However, Gervais clarifies that he has never actually said those things to any Make-A-Wish child and emphasizes that they are all jokes. He compares his role as a comedian to that of an actor, explaining that he is playing a character and using provocative language for comedic effect.

The backlash against Gervais’ material has led to a Change.org petition calling for Netflix to remove the controversial bit from Armageddon. The petition, started a parent of a child with cancer, describes Gervais’ jokes as disrespectful and deeply hurtful.

In response to the petition and the criticism, Gervais acknowledges that people are allowed to be offended. However, he argues that a joke does not reflect the comedian’s true beliefs or character, and that people should not take them as serious statements.

Gervais also dismisses the criticism from those who have not even seen or heard his jokes, stating that their opinions have no effect on him. He believes that the outrage stems from the misconception that a joke is a reflection of a comedian’s true soul.

While Gervais acknowledges that people can be offended different things, he emphasizes that he cannot cater to everyone’s sensibilities and that comedy should push boundaries. He stands his material, stating that he can defend every joke he has made, but also believes it is time to move on from the controversy.

In conclusion, Ricky Gervais is facing backlash for his controversial comedy material, but he defends his jokes as being part of his role as a comedian and urges viewers to understand the difference between a joke and a personal belief.