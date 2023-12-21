Ricky Gervais Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Joke in His Comedy Special

Ricky Gervais has addressed the recent backlash he received for a controversial joke in his upcoming comedy special, “Armageddon,” set to air on Netflix this Christmas. The joke in question involves Gervais making videos for terminally ill children for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. While Gervais clarified that he only makes these videos upon request and does not go around hospitals making unsolicited videos, the specific joke sparked outrage among some viewers.

In response to the backlash, Gervais spoke out about the petition asking Netflix to remove the skit. He argued that people misunderstood the intention of the joke and failed to analyze it properly. He emphasized that offense is fundamentally a feeling and stated that the phrase “I’m offended” lacks meaningful substance. Gervais expressed his belief that the majority of the outrage is merely “faux offense” as those individuals simply want to be heard.

Gervais acknowledged that while some people may not approve of his humor, he has a duty to the millions of viewers who enjoyed and understood the joke. He stated that giving special attention to a few individuals who didn’t appreciate the joke would only upset the majority who found it amusing. Using the analogy of a heckler at a show, Gervais asserted that he wouldn’t interrupt his performance to cater to a single dissatisfied individual.

It’s important to note that Gervais had already issued a warning about the content of “Armageddon,” stating that he discusses a range of controversial topics. He emphasized that if viewers had reservations about jokes pertaining to sex, death, paedophilia, race, religion, disability, free speech, global warming, the holocaust, and Elton John, they should refrain from watching.

In summary, Ricky Gervais is no stranger to controversy, and his recent response to the backlash surrounding a controversial joke in his comedy special demonstrates his unwavering commitment to his unique brand of humor. While some viewers have expressed outrage, Gervais remains adamant about his duty to the vast majority who appreciate and understand his jokes, dismissing the notion that a few dissenting voices should dictate his comedy.