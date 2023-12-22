Ricky Gervais Stands Firm Amidst Controversy Over Netflix Special Joke

In a recent interview, comedian Ricky Gervais addressed the backlash surrounding a controversial joke in his upcoming Netflix special, Armageddon. Gervais has been at the center of a petition launched to have the joke removed from the show, but he remains steadfast in his refusal to back down.

The joke in question revolves around Gervais allegedly making videos for terminally ill children for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Gervais denies the accusation that he mocks the children, stating, “I don’t burst into hospitals and go, ‘Wake up, baldy.'” However, he acknowledges that he starts his videos with a line that some find offensive: “Why didn’t you wish to get better? What, you fucking ret**ed as well?”

This statement sparked outrage among critics, but Gervais defends his joke highlighting the importance of satire and the subjective nature of offensive material. During an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, he expressed, “I’m literally saying in the joke that I don’t do that. But people have a reaction. They don’t analyze it. They feel something – that’s what offense is. It’s a feeling. That’s why ‘I’m offended’ is quite meaningless. What do you want me to change?”

Gervais believes that the majority of the outrage is fabricated, stating, “99 per cent of it” is “faux offense.” He suggests that those who claim to be offended simply want their voices to be heard, despite the fact that the joke resonated with millions of viewers. He argues that catering to a few dissenting voices would only undermine the enjoyment of the majority.

While some may argue that Gervais should address the concerns of those who find his humor offensive, he maintains that his duty lies with the majority who appreciate and understand his jokes. Just as he wouldn’t engage with a heckler during a live performance, Gervais refuses to let a small number of critics dictate the content of his comedy special.

As the release date for Armageddon approaches, Gervais remains unapologetic and resolute in his commitment to his unique brand of comedy.