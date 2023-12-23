Ricky Gervais Stands Firm in Face of Controversy Surrounding New Stand-Up Special

In a preview clip of his upcoming Netflix stand-up special, “Armageddon,” Ricky Gervais finds himself at the center of controversy over an inappropriate joke. Gervais addresses a situation where he is asked to help terminally ill children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He jokes about not bursting into hospitals and jokingly saying, “Wake up, baldy” to the children. However, it is his use of a derogatory term that has sparked criticism.

Gervais quickly clarifies that these jokes are part of his routine and not reflective of how he speaks in real life. He emphasizes that he is playing a role and compares it to actors playing fictional characters that do not represent their true selves. Despite these explanations, a petition has been created to have the joke removed from the special.

Gervais defends his routine, stating that he clearly states in the joke that he does not actually behave that way. He dismisses the negative response as based on personal opinion and argues that offense is simply a feeling without a substantive argument behind it.

Addressing the petition, Gervais does not seem worried, even offering to retweet it. He asserts that people are allowed to be offended and acknowledges that not everyone will enjoy his comedy. However, he remains dedicated to his craft and will continue to pursue what he loves.

This is not the first time Gervais has faced criticism for his comedy. In his previous special, “SuperNature,” he faced backlash for jokes targeting the LGBTQ community. Gervais believes that comedy should push boundaries and tackle taboo subjects to take the audience to new places. He emphasizes that the subject of a joke should not be confused with the actual target.

As Gervais prepares to premiere his stand-up special on Christmas Day, the controversy surrounding his jokes reminds us of the ongoing debate surrounding comedy and the line between humor and offense.