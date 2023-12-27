Ricky Gervais’ “Armageddon”: An Uninspired and Repetitive Comedy Special

Ricky Gervais, known for his edgy humor and controversial jokes, recently released his new Netflix special, “Armageddon.” However, instead of delivering fresh material that pushes boundaries, Gervais falls into a pattern of repetitive culture war grievances and recycled jokes.

Gervais kicks off the special proclaiming his untouchable status as the #1 comedy special on Netflix last year, seemingly dismissing any criticism or backlash he may receive. He loosely ties the theme of “Armageddon” to his thoughts on how humanity will end, touching on subjects like climate change and robots. While these topics initially show promise, they quickly devolve into a snoozefest of tired culture war rhetoric.

Gervais seems fixated on topics that are more likely to shock than to genuinely entertain. He makes jokes about Taylor Swift university courses, the film “Armageddon” from 1998, and controversial subjects like Michael Jackson’s alleged pedophilia and Chinese people eating dogs. These jokes come across as hacky and lacking in originality, earning little more than groans from the audience.

Throughout the special, Gervais constantly emphasizes how popular, charitable, and skilled he is at comedy. He frequently reminds the audience that it’s all just jokes and that those who criticize him are the problem. This repetitive self-aggrandizement becomes tiresome and hinders the delivery of any meaningful comedic punchlines.

In a surprising move, Gervais does censor himself for one slur and one racist impression, supposedly at the request of his longtime partner. This selective self-censorship only serves to highlight his double standards and hypocritical stance on controversial topics.

Beyond the lackluster material, Gervais’ delivery falls flat. With no style, pizazz, or comedic cadence, his performance lacks the spark that elevates stand-up comedy to the next level. In comparison to modern master Anthony Jeselnik, who skillfully employs pitch-black comedy to craft unique and satisfying punchlines, Gervais fails to leave a lasting impression.

It’s disheartening to witness a once-sharp comic mind like Gervais succumb to uninspired and repetitive humor. His past work, such as the brilliant satire “Extras,” shines in comparison to this lackluster special. Perhaps it’s time for someone in his circle, like his former collaborator Stephen Merchant, to provide some much-needed tough love and encourage Gervais to develop more engaging and original material.

Inevitably, this article will receive responses from defenders proclaiming, “You don’t get it,” “You’re a snowflake,” or “They’re just jokes.” However, it’s important to recognize that comedy evolves, and audiences deserve fresh, thought-provoking material. Sadly, with another past-his-prime Dave Chappelle special set to release shortly after Gervais’, it appears that the A-list acts of today are stuck in a cycle of regurgitating tired points. Hopefully, in the future, these talented comedians can find new and compelling topics to explore.