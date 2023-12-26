Ricky Gervais Pokes Fun at James Corden in Latest Comedy Special

Ricky Gervais delivered a hilarious comedy special on Netflix this Christmas, leaving viewers in stitches as they recovered from their holiday food comas. However, not all of Gervais’ jokes were well-received, with a controversial joke about terminally ill children and the Make-A-Wish Foundation sparking uproar even before the special was released.

Amidst the controversy, Gervais also took a swipe at fellow comedian James Corden during his routine. Gervais shared a story about a website called doesthedogdie.com, where dog lovers can check if any harm comes to animals in films or TV shows before watching them. Expanding on the concept, Gervais humorously mentioned that people can look up any film to check for content that they would rather avoid.

As he continued with his routine, Gervais mentioned that he had looked up one film, Schindler’s List, on the website. He joked about the absurdity of asking if a dog dies in a film that depicts the tragic events of the Holocaust. Gervais then quipped, “I asked one question myself on this… ‘Is James Corden in it?'”

While the audience erupted into laughter at the punchline, it is uncertain how Corden would react if he watched the comedy special. Gervais and Corden have engaged in playful banter in the past, but this joke might take their friendly rivalry to a new level.

Gervais’ comedy special has been hailed for its daring and taboo-busting humor about the end of humanity. Although not all jokes have been well-received, Gervais continues to entertain audiences with his sharp wit and irreverent style.