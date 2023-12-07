Backlash Over Ricky Gervais’ Offensive Language in New Netflix Special

Ricky Gervais is facing a major backlash over his upcoming Netflix special, “Armageddon,” due to his use of offensive and ableist language. Previews of the special, which is set to be released on Christmas Day, have sparked outrage after Gervais made a joke about terminally ill children benefiting from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In the clip, Gervais refers to these children as “baldies” and uses the derogatory “r” slur. His comments have been criticized as disrespectful and deeply hurtful to both the children and their families. An online petition on change.org has gained over 4,000 signatures, calling on Netflix to remove the “offensive skit mocking terminally ill children.”

The mother who started the petition, Sess Cova, whose daughter had cancer, expressed her disappointment in Gervais’ jokes, stating that they mock the courage and resilience of these young fighters. She also questioned Netflix’s decision to commission such content, emphasizing that comedy should never come at the expense of someone else’s pain or suffering.

The backlash against Gervais extends beyond the issue of ableist language. Broadcaster and journalist India Willoughby called him a “terrible person who appeals to the very worst people in society.” Willoughby criticized Gervais for using veganism as a means to balance out his cruelty towards human beings.

Disability charity Scope also weighed in on the controversy, highlighting the consequences of Gervais’ language. They emphasized that the stage and platforms like Netflix are real, and the impact of such language on disabled individuals is also real. Scope argued that this kind of language trivializes the negative attitudes and abuse faced disabled people, risking its normalization.

The disabled community and LGBTQIA+ activists have joined the chorus of criticism against Gervais, calling out the increase in ableist slurs and the impact it has on vulnerable communities. Many expressed their disappointment in Gervais’ attitudes towards disabled people, trans people, and other marginalized groups.

The media has been urged to play a significant role in promoting disability equality and understanding, rather than normalizing abuse through insensitive jokes. As the backlash grows, people are demanding that platforms like Netflix take responsibility for the content they release. PinkNews has reached out to Netflix for comment on the matter.