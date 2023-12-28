Controversial Reception for Ricky Gervais’ New Netflix Special

Social media is abuzz with mixed reviews for Ricky Gervais’ latest Netflix special, “Armageddon.” While Gervais has previously achieved critical acclaim for his series “Afterlife,” fans are divided over his latest comedic endeavor.

Gervais takes the stage to deliver a stand-up performance that tackles politically correct culture and oversensitivity, making for a taboo-busting comedy special about the end of humanity. However, many viewers are expressing their disappointment on platforms like Reddit and Twitter.

One Reddit user, Arta_Dratista, who enjoyed Gervais’ previous Netflix specials, states that “Armageddon” falls short. They criticize Gervais for focusing too much on whining about censorship and wokeness rather than delivering smart commentary. The user also expresses concern about Gervais’ edgy jokes, which touch on sensitive topics such as pedophilia, rape, and the Holocaust. They go on to brand Gervais as a “manchild” who speaks like a radicalized 13-year-old.

Viewers on Twitter also chimed in, with one user sarcastically comparing Gervais’ performance to the comedy of Roy Chubby Brown, known for his controversial and offensive humor. However, there were a few who defended the special, praising its sharp satire and humor.

Despite the mixed reception, Gervais seems unfazed. In a tweet, he mentions that “Armageddon” is poised to be his biggest special ever, judging the initial 24-hour response. Gervais cheekily adds that this means Netflix will have to pay him even more for his next project, allowing him to donate more money to animal charities.

While controversy may surround “Armageddon,” it is undeniable that Gervais continues to command attention and generate publicity. Whether it’s positive or negative, the buzz surrounding his latest special highlights his enduring impact on the comedy world.

UNILAD has made an effort to contact Ricky Gervais’ representatives for comment on the reception of “Armageddon.” The special is currently available to stream on Netflix.