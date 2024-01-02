Ricky Gervais’ Stand-Up Special Takes Netflix Storm Despite Lack of Promotion

Ricky Gervais’ latest stand-up special, “Armageddon,” has become a runaway hit on Netflix, despite the streaming service’s decision not to heavily promote it. In a recent post on Twitter, Gervais revealed that Netflix didn’t bother putting up posters for the special, jokingly attributing it to the streaming giant not being bothered. However, the lack of promotion didn’t hinder the success of “Armageddon,” which gained traction thanks to the controversy surrounding a particular joke in the show.

The controversy stemmed from Gervais’ use of an ableist slur while discussing his work with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. The joke outraged some viewers, leading to a petition calling for the removal of the special. However, Gervais defended himself, questioning whether people were genuinely offended or simply having a reaction without analyzing the context of the joke. He argued that being “offended” is a subjective feeling and highlighted his duty to the audience that appreciates his humor.

Days before the release of “Armageddon,” Gervais issued a content warning on Twitter, making it clear that the show covers sensitive topics such as sex, death, paedophilia, race, religion, disability, free speech, global warming, the holocaust, and Elton John. He advised those who disapprove of jokes about these subjects to steer clear of watching, acknowledging that they would not enjoy the show and would likely get upset.

Disability charity Scope voiced their concerns about the language used Gervais, emphasizing that such language has real-life consequences for the individuals it impacts. They argued that joking about this kind of language trivializes and normalizes the abuse that disabled individuals face regularly. Unfortunately, the charity faced online abuse in response to their message and had to disable comments on their social media accounts.

Despite the polarizing reactions to “Armageddon,” the stand-up special continues to be available for streaming on Netflix and has garnered immense popularity. The controversy surrounding it has sparked numerous discussions about free speech, comedy, and the responsibilities of comedians to their audience.