Ricky Gervais Stands Firm Against Offense Over Jokes in Upcoming Netflix Special

Summary: Comedian Ricky Gervais is refusing to back down amid controversy surrounding one of his jokes in his upcoming Netflix special, Armageddon. Gervais defended his use of politically incorrect language, arguing that offense is a subjective feeling and that he has a duty to cater to his fans rather than appeasing a few detractors. Despite calls for Netflix to cut the controversial joke, Gervais remains defiant as he prepares for the release of Armageddon on December 25th.

Ricky Gervais is known for pushing boundaries and stirring up trouble with his provocative humor, and his upcoming Netflix special, Armageddon, proves to be no exception. One particular joke in the special, which includes the use of the “r-word”, has triggered outrage among some viewers.

In response, Gervais addressed the issue head-on during an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, dismissing the “faux offense” taken at his joke. He highlighted that the purpose of comedy is to provoke a reaction, and he doesn’t shy away from pushing the boundaries of what some may find uncomfortable.

Gervais emphasized that he does not aim to please everyone but rather cater to his millions of fans who appreciate his style of comedy. He acknowledged that a few detractors may take offense, but he believes it would be a disservice to his loyal audience to alter his act based on the opinions of a minority.

While calls for Netflix to censor the contentious joke have circulated, Gervais firmly rejects the notion, comparing it to asking him to change his wardrobe. He stands his right to free speech and creative expression, holding onto his belief that comedy should challenge societal norms and ideas.

Armageddon is set to premiere on Netflix on December 25th, and Gervais encourages viewers who may feel offended to simply skip the special altogether. His unyielding stance and commitment to his craft suggest that Ricky Gervais shows no signs of being canceled, continuing to provoke, entertain, and challenge audiences with his biting humor.