Ricky Gervais Faces Backlash for Offensive Language in New Netflix Special

Summary: Ricky Gervais is under fire for using an ableist slur in his upcoming Netflix special, Armageddon. In a clip previewed on social media, Gervais jokes about terminally ill children and uses an offensive term. Disability equality charity Scope criticized Gervais, stating that this kind of language has consequences and normalizes abuse. A petition on Change.org has also been created, calling for the removal of the offensive skit from Netflix’s platform.

Ricky Gervais is once again facing criticism for his controversial comedy. In his upcoming Netflix special, Armageddon, Gervais makes a joke about terminally ill children for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, it is his use of an ableist slur that has sparked outrage.

In a preview clip shared on social media, Gervais starts the video for terminally ill children asking, “Why didn’t you wish to get better?” He then follows up with an offensive remark, using derogatory language. While Gervais defends his use of the word as “playing a role” for comedy purposes, disability equality charity Scope disagrees.

Scope released a statement expressing their disappointment with Gervais’ language. They argue that his stand-up routine is not separate from reality, and that the language he uses has real consequences. The charity believes that joking about this kind of language trivializes it and risks normalizing the abuse that disabled people face daily.

A petition on Change.org has also been launched demanding the removal of the offensive skit from Netflix’s platform. The creator of the petition, Sess Cova, whose daughter had cancer, describes Gervais’ jokes as “distasteful” and “heartless.” The petition has gained over 4,000 signatures, with supporters expressing their frustration and disappointment with Gervais’ insensitivity.

This is not the first time Gervais has faced backlash for his comedy. In his previous Netflix special, SuperNature, he received criticism for making jokes about the trans community. The controversy surrounding Gervais raises questions about the responsibility of public figures and the impact of their words on marginalized communities.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon is set to be released on Netflix on December 25. The controversy surrounding Gervais and his use of offensive language is likely to continue to be a topic of discussion.