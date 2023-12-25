Ricky Gervais Defends Controversial Joke in New Netflix Special

Summary: After the release of Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix special, Armageddon, the comedian is facing criticism for a joke about terminally ill children. Gervais, known for his edgy humor, discussed making videos for sick children as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Some viewers found the joke insensitive and called for its removal. However, Gervais defended his material, stating that he was clearly joking and did not use derogatory language in real life. He warned potential viewers that the special covers controversial topics such as sex, death, paedophilia, race, religion, disability, free speech, global warming, the holocaust, and Elton John. Gervais received backlash for his comedy routine, with critics deeming it distasteful and heartless. Despite the controversy, the comedian has not shown any intention of changing his style or removing the joke.

In his new Netflix special, Ricky Gervais pulls no punches, addressing a wide range of controversial topics. However, it is a joke about terminally ill children that has garnered the most attention. In the routine, Gervais speaks about making videos for sick children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, emphasizing that he only creates the clips if the kids request them. He humorously contrasts this with the image of him bursting into hospitals and saying, “wake up baldy.”

While Gervais clearly intended the joke to be light-hearted, it has sparked a heated debate. Many people have taken offense to the sensitive content and believe it crosses the line. They argue that joking about dying children is not only distasteful but also heartless.

One critic, Ashley Cain, who recently lost his own daughter to cancer, expressed his disappointment in Gervais’ routine. He felt that the comedian was making a mockery of a serious topic and took personal offense.

Despite the backlash, Gervais stands his ground. He argues that his intention was never to cause harm or offend anyone. In fact, he believes that offense is simply a feeling and not a rational analysis of his jokes. Gervais has defended his material stating that his routine covers a wide range of controversial subjects and warns viewers ahead of time. He even invited critics to retweet their petition targeting his special.

Love him or hate him, Ricky Gervais continues to provoke strong reactions with his brand of comedy, refusing to back down and catering to a growing fan base that appreciates his unapologetic approach to humor. Armageddon is now available to stream on Netflix for those brave enough to embark on Gervais’ comedic journey.