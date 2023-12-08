Charity Faces Backlash Over Criticism of Comedian’s Joke

Disability charity Scope has come under fire after publicly criticizing a joke made Ricky Gervais in his recent Netflix special. The charity had expressed disapproval of Gervais’ use of the term “baldy” when referring to terminally ill children who were supported the Make a Wish foundation. In response to Scope’s criticism, the comedian faced a wave of backlash, resulting in the charity being forced to moderate its social media accounts.

Scope’s initial tweet warned of the real-life consequences of offensive language and expressed concern that such jokes could normalize the abuse disabled people face daily. However, this led to an influx of hateful messages towards the charity, prompting them to disable replies on Twitter.

It’s important to note that Scope clarified they were not attempting to police comedy or speak on behalf of all disabled people. Their intention was merely to shed light on the impact such jokes can have on individuals in the disabled community. The charity emphasized that comedians using derogatory slurs can embolden others to use them as well, further perpetuating harm.

Ricky Gervais has faced similar controversies in the past. Earlier this year, his Netflix special “SuperNature” was criticized for being transphobic and ignorant LGBTQ+ rights organization GLAAD. They accused Gervais of using dangerous anti-trans rants disguised as jokes, highlighting a discrepancy in Netflix’s policy on content that incites hate or violence.

While Scope has faced backlash for its criticism, it is crucial to recognize that their intentions were not to infringe upon freedom of speech, but rather to highlight the potential harm that offensive language can cause. This incident underscores the ongoing debate around the line between comedy, free expression, and the responsibility to consider the impact of words on marginalized communities.