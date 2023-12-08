Comedian’s Joke Sparks Controversy and Division

A recent comedy routine Ricky Gervais has ignited a storm of controversy and division, resulting in disability charity Scope having to moderate its social media accounts. The routine, featured in Gervais’ Netflix special Armageddon, included a joke where he referred to terminally ill children as “baldy” and criticized them for not wishing to get better.

Responding to Gervais’ joke, Scope issued a tweet expressing concern about the language used and its potential consequences. They warned that jokes like these risk trivializing and normalizing the abuse that disabled people face daily. However, the charity made it clear that they were not trying to dictate what people find funny and emphasized that their intention was not to police comedy.

Unfortunately, Scope’s stance led to an outpouring of hateful messages, prompting the charity to disable replies on Twitter. Despite this, Scope continued to defend its initial statement, explaining that comedians using derogatory language can embolden others to do the same. They pointed out that during the week, disabled people had been directly abused in response to their post, highlighting the real-life impact of such jokes.

Ricky Gervais has faced previous backlash for comments made in his comedy specials. In 2022, his special SuperNature was criticized as transphobic and ignorant LGBTQ+ rights organization GLAAD, who claimed that it contained dangerous anti-trans rants disguised as jokes. The organization also criticized Netflix for not enforcing their policy against content that incites hate or violence.

This recent incident adds to the ongoing debate surrounding what is considered acceptable in comedy. While some argue for freedom of speech and artistic expression, others advocate for greater sensitivity and accountability. The divide highlights the complexity of balancing entertainment with respect for marginalized communities.