Petition to Remove Controversial Section from Ricky Gervais’ Comedy Special Gains Momentum

A petition urging Netflix to eliminate a controversial portion from Ricky Gervais’ latest comedy special has gained significant traction, receiving over 12,000 signatures. While Gervais dismisses the petition as mere “noise,” the petition’s creator, Anna Miller, argues that the section in question is not only unfunny but deeply offensive.

The contentious section, previewed in a teaser for “Armageddon,” features Gervais joking about his involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and terminally ill children. Despite Gervais’ insistence that it is all in good humor, Miller, a parent whose child battled cancer, finds it insensitive and believes it crosses a line.

Gervais responded to the criticism in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake, labeling those who take offense as “hecklers” and dismissing their opinions as “faux offense.” He argues that as a comedian, he faces the occupational hazard of offending people and that it will not deter him from doing what he loves.

This is not the first time Gervais has faced backlash for his comedy. His previous special, “SuperNature,” received criticism for jokes about trans people, and his 2020 Golden Globes opening roast was met with mixed reactions. Gervais maintains that he makes jokes about whatever he finds amusing, even if some people are offended it.

In response to the controversy, disability charity Scope criticized Gervais’ use of a derogatory term in the special. However, they later deleted their post due to the backlash it received. Scope argues that Gervais’ language has consequences and refuses to accept his justification for using such language.

Gervais issued a content warning for “Armageddon,” acknowledging that the show touches on sensitive topics. He cautions viewers who disapprove of jokes about sex, death, paedophilia, race, religion, disability, free speech, global warming, the Holocaust, and Elton John to refrain from watching as it may cause distress.

As of now, Netflix has not responded to requests for comment regarding the petition. However, the debate surrounding Gervais’ comedy and the boundaries of what is considered acceptable humor continues to rage on.