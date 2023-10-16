New TV Premieres This Week: Murder Mysteries, Soapy Schools, and Comedy

This week offers a variety of new TV premieres to choose from. From murder mysteries to soapy schools and comedy, there is something for everyone. Here are some notable shows to look out for:

Bodies is a murder mystery thriller on Netflix. Four detectives in London are tasked with solving a murder, but here’s the catch: they are all in different time periods. The show explores the same murder through different perspectives, leaving the audience questioning if it’s sci-fi, magical fantasy, or something else entirely.

Netflix’s Elite returns for its seventh season, continuing the story of an elite prep school where academics, romance, and a surprising number of dead students coexist. This season will focus on the mental health of the students, exploring the aftermath of previous murders.

For those looking for a comedy, Neon on Netflix is a quest for stardom. Three friends with big dreams of making it in the world of reggaeton move to Miami from a small town. While they face the harsh realities of navigating the music industry, the series maintains a comedic tone.

Hulu’s Living for the Dead combines celebrity and ghost hunting. Similar to “Queer Eye,” the show follows a group of queer individuals as they go on ghost-hunting adventures. Executive produced Kristen Stewart, this series adds a spooky twist to Pride festivities.

Rick and Morty returns for its seventh season on Max, but with a twist. Co-creator and star Justin Roiland has been replaced due to allegations of intimate partner violence. The show has hired “soundalikes” to fill the roles, bringing a potentially different tone to the series.

Amazon’s Upload enters its third season, following the character Nathan as his consciousness is uploaded into a clone made an ex-lover who refuses to let go. This sci-fi dramedy explores a world that may not be the utopia Nathan was promised.

Lastly, on Paramount Plus, The Burning Girls is a horror show adapted from a C.J. Tudor novel. Rev. Jack Brooks, a single parent haunted a tragedy, moves to the town of Chapel Croft with her daughter, hoping for a fresh start. However, the town’s dark history and its secrets add to the suspense.

These are just a few of the exciting TV premieres happening this week. Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling murder mystery, a soapy school drama, or a comedic adventure, there’s something for every viewer to enjoy.

