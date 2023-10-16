Season 7 of Rick and Morty: What You Need to Know

The highly anticipated Season 7 of the popular adult cartoon series Rick and Morty is set to make its return to the multiverse with more wild and raunchy adventures. This new season, however, brings notable changes, particularly with its titular characters. Previously voiced series co-creator Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty will now be voiced new actors, whose identities are being kept secret until the Season 7 premiere.

Fans can mark their calendars for Sunday, October 15, when the first episode of Season 7 will air at 11 p.m. ET. However, Roiland will no longer be involved in the series, following allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. The departure of the co-creator has brought speculation and curiosity about the new voice actors who will take on the iconic roles of Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will premiere on the cable cartoon channel Adult Swim in the US. In the UK, the series can be watched for free on Channel 4. As for streaming options, past seasons of Rick and Morty are currently available on Hulu and Max in the US, and on Netflix in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Unfortunately, streaming Season 7 of Rick and Morty may require some patience. Adult Swim has announced that it will not be available to stream until 2024. However, viewers in the UK can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch Season 7 on Channel 4’s website or Netflix changing their server location to the UK, AU, or NZ.

For those in the US who want to watch Adult Swim without cable, Hulu + Live TV is an option. By subscribing to this service, viewers can gain access to Adult Swim and catch the latest episodes of Rick and Morty.

In conclusion, Season 7 of Rick and Morty is on the horizon with a new cast of voice actors and its signature mix of sci-fi and raunchy humor. While streaming options may be limited for now, fans eagerly await the return of their favorite interdimensional duo’s unpredictable antics.

