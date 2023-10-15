“Rick and Morty” Season 7 Premiere: How to Watch Live Stream Online Without Cable

The highly anticipated premiere episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 7 is set to air on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. For those looking to watch the series live as it airs, there are a few streaming platforms that offer this option. Sling TV, which currently has a first-month-half-off promotion, and DIRECTV Stream, which offers a free trial, are both viable options.

In this episode titled “How Poopy Got His Poop Back,” viewers will be introduced to the new voices for the titular characters. Justin Roiland, who previously voiced Rick and Morty, was fired and replaced following domestic violence charges that were later dropped. Additional allegations of abusive direct messages and workplace behavior issues also played a role in his departure.

The series was co-created Dan Harmon, and fans can expect returning cast members Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke.

For those who are cord-cutters or do not have cable, “Rick and Morty” can be streamed online through the aforementioned platforms. Simply sign up for a free trial or take advantage of the promotional offer to enjoy the live stream.

If you happen to miss an episode or want to binge-watch the series at your own pace, both Sling TV and DIRECTV Stream also offer on-demand viewing options. This way, you can catch up on any episodes you may have missed or revisit your favorite moments at your convenience.

For those unfamiliar with the show, “Rick and Morty” follows the adventures of a sociopathic scientist who reappears at his daughter’s doorstep 20 years after disappearing. He sets up a laboratory in the garage and takes his grandson on mind-bending adventures across the universe. The show is known for its dark humor, complex storytelling, and unique animation style.

In conclusion, fans of “Rick and Morty” can look forward to the premiere of its 7th season and the reveal of the new voices for the titular characters. By utilizing streaming platforms such as Sling TV and DIRECTV Stream, viewers can watch the series live or catch up on episodes at their own pace. Get ready for another season of interdimensional hilarity and heartfelt moments!

