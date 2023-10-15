Rick and Morty Season 7 Premieres with a Major Change

Fans of the hit animated series “Rick and Morty” are eagerly anticipating the premiere of season 7 tonight. However, there is one major change that has everyone talking. For the first time ever, co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland will not be providing the voices for the iconic characters of Rick and Morty. The new season will feature a brand new voice cast for these beloved characters, although their identities remain a mystery.

“Rick and Morty” follows the adventures of a sociopathic genius scientist named Rick Sanchez and his timid grandson Morty as they embark on dangerous escapades across the multiverse. The show has gained a dedicated fanbase over the years, and many are curious to see how the new voice actors will bring these characters to life.

The season 7 premiere will air tonight, Sunday, October 15, at 11 p.m. on the Adult Swim channel. Viewers who have cut the cord can still catch the episode on streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream and SlingTV. These services offer access to a wide range of TV shows, live sports events, and more, making it easier for fans to stay connected to their favorite programs.

“Rick and Morty” has become known for its dark humor, intricate plotlines, and clever references to science fiction. The show has garnered critical acclaim and a strong following since its debut. Its unique blend of comedy and sci-fi has made it a standout in the world of animated television.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of season 7, they can look forward to more thrilling adventures, wacky characters, and perhaps even some surprises along the way. While the change in voice actors may take some getting used to, it will be fascinating to see how the new cast brings their own interpretation to the beloved characters of Rick and Morty.

