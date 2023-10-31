Richmond Woman Arrested for Pumpkin Shooting Incident

A Richmond woman found herself in legal trouble after allegedly shooting at pumpkins during a late-night incident. The incident occurred on Saturday evening in the vicinity of Madison Avenue near Hill Street, where police responded to multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located two women in the backyard of a residence on Hill Street and proceeded to detain them.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered two pistols near a back door, one of which was found next to a partially consumed “White Claw” alcoholic beverage. Additionally, they observed disturbed dirt surrounding two pumpkins in the vicinity, along with a pistol holster and a bottle of Jagermeister on the front porch. To further solidify their case, officers recovered 12 shell casings from the backyard as well.

One of the women, identified as Amanda Nease, aged 37, was taken into custody and transported to the Richmond Police Department. Officers reported detecting the odor of alcohol on her person. During questioning, Nease allegedly confessed to being the individual responsible for the shooting. She further revealed to authorities that she and her companion were recording the incident as part of a viral trend on the popular social media platform, TikTok. Nease even texted her neighbor, stating, “We’re shooting pumpkins.”

As a result of her actions, Amanda Nease faces charges including alcohol intoxication in a public place, as well as two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, with one count specifically relating to a police officer. She is currently in custody at the Madison County Detention Center, awaiting her arraignment on November 14th.

FAQs

What is wanton endangerment?

Wanton endangerment refers to engaging in reckless conduct that places others at risk of serious harm or death.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos.

