Controversial Pedestrian Safety Video Sparks Social Media Debate

A recent post the Richmond RCMP on social media has gained significant attention, becoming the most talked about post in the detachment’s social media history. The post features a pedestrian safety video and has generated over five million interactions, with the majority of responses criticizing the video.

Typically, the fall season sees a rise in pedestrian fatalities in Richmond, which prompted the RCMP to create a dramatized video. In the video, a pedestrian wearing a hood and listening to music through earbuds approaches a crosswalk and presses the button to activate the pedestrian-controlled crossing. At the same time, a driver looking at a ringing cell phone becomes distracted and fails to notice the pedestrian until the last moment, but manages to stop safely.

The video concludes with text on screen stating, “Pedestrian safety is a two-way street.” However, road safety advocates argue that the video places blame on the pedestrian for almost being hit in the marked crosswalk. They believe the focus should be on the driver’s illegal and dangerous behavior of looking at their phone while driving.

The RCMP clarifies that the intention of the video was not to assign blame, but to remind pedestrians that drivers may not always be paying attention. Tragically, a few hours after the video was posted, a woman was hit and killed a vehicle in Richmond, near the intersection where the video was filmed.

According to ICBC, an average of 2,346 pedestrians are injured and 53 are killed in traffic collisions each year in British Columbia. Premier David Eby also weighed in on the controversy, acknowledging the video’s intent while suggesting it could have been better executed.

Despite the criticism, the Richmond RCMP has chosen to keep the video on their social media channels, as it serves as an example of a potential situation that can quickly escalate. It emphasizes the importance of both pedestrians and drivers being aware of their surroundings and following traffic laws.

