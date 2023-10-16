Leeds Rhinos Player Richie Myler Calls Out Trolls on Commentary Website

Richie Myler, a player for the Leeds Rhinos rugby team, has taken to Instagram to address the issue of trolls targeting him on the social media website Tattle.Life. Tattle.Life describes itself as a commentary platform for public business social media accounts, allowing commentary and critiques on individuals who monetize their personal lives. It claims to have a zero-tolerance policy towards abusive, hateful, or harmful content and employs a team of moderators to enforce its rules.

In his Instagram post, Myler expressed his frustration over the derogatory and disgusting comments aimed at him and his family on the website. He emphasized that these comments, totaling 4,000 and primarily originating from six or seven accounts, are not mere opinions but are harmful and sickening. Myler revealed that three of these accounts have been identified, and thanks to the North Yorkshire Police, they are now under investigation as an open case.

Myler urged anyone with information about these trolls to come forward and either direct message him or contact the North Yorkshire Police. He thanked the police force for taking the matter seriously.

As a former England international with eight caps, Myler has played in various positions, including fullback and halves, throughout his career. He has represented teams such as Widnes, Salford, Warrington, and Catalans Dragons.

This incident highlights the issue of online trolling and the potential harm it can cause to individuals and their families. It serves as a reminder of the importance of online platforms enforcing strict rules against abusive behavior and taking appropriate action against offenders.

Sources:

– The Mirror