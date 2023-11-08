Netflix Delays Release of Critically Acclaimed Film “Hit Man” to 2024

In a surprising move, Netflix has announced that Richard Linklater’s highly anticipated film, “Hit Man,” will be released in 2024 instead of this year as originally planned. Despite receiving rave reviews at both the Venice and TIFF film festivals, the streaming giant decided not to push for an Oscar campaign for the film.

“Hit Man” was the talk of the town at TIFF, with Netflix acquiring it for a whopping $20 million, making it the festival’s biggest deal. The film, starring Glenn Powell as Gary Johnson, a police investigator who goes undercover as a hit man, captivated audiences with its seductive noir-style narrative. Powell’s transformative performance and the on-screen chemistry with Adria Arjona, who portrays the mesmerizing femme fatale, garnered much praise.

Although critics believed “Hit Man” had the potential to be a strong contender during next year’s awards season, Netflix appears to have alternative plans. The decision to delay the release until 2024 has left many industry insiders questioning the streaming giant’s strategy.

Netflix’s current Oscar slate for this year is somewhat unconventional. The front runner is Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” while films like “Rustin” and “Nyad” are considered long shots for Best Picture nominations.

Fans eagerly await further details regarding the release date of “Hit Man.” Speculations suggest that Netflix may consider a spring release, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Regardless, with its exceptional performances and intriguing plot, “Hit Man” is expected to make a strong impact upon its long-awaited release.

