Richard Franklin, Beloved Actor, Passes Away

Richard Franklin, a versatile and beloved actor known for his role as Captain Mike Yates in Doctor Who, has sadly passed away at the age of 87. The news of his death was confirmed Liam Rudden, a close friend and caretaker of Franklin’s social media. Franklin peacefully passed away in his sleep after battling a long-term illness.

In a heartfelt family statement, it was expressed that Richard Franklin will be fondly remembered for his generosity, creativity, and extraordinary storytelling abilities. They highlighted his extensive career in television and theater, emphasizing his ability to captivate audiences of all ages. Franklin’s legacy as an actor and entertainer will undoubtedly endure.

Friends and fans flooded Franklin’s social media page with tributes and messages of love and admiration. Liam Rudden, who managed Franklin’s social media accounts, shared that Richard would have been thrilled to see the outpouring of support. He also expressed how much Richard enjoyed reading and being touched the kindness of fans, which he always reciprocated. The love and comfort expressed during this time will surely be a solace to Richard Franklin’s family.

Beyond his iconic role as Captain Mike Yates in Doctor Who, Franklin’s acting career spanned across television and film. He made his television debut in 1966 and went on to appear in various esteemed productions such as Dixon of Dock Green, Crossroads, The Doctors, Little Women mini-series, and The Borgias. Franklin also had a memorable appearance in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

However, it was his portrayal of Denis Rigg in Emmerdale Farm and his recurring role as Captain Mike Yates in Doctor Who that truly solidified his place in the hearts of fans. Franklin’s portrayal of Captain Yates resonated with audiences during Jon Pertwee’s era and continued to have an impact through spin-offs like Doctor Who: Dimensions in Time.

Richard Franklin’s passing is a great loss to the world of entertainment. His talent, passion, and contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come. As we bid farewell to this remarkable actor, may he rest in eternal peace.