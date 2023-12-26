Beloved Actor Richard Franklin Passes Away at Age 87

Richard Franklin, a beloved actor known for his roles in Doctor Who and Emmerdale, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Christmas morning at the age of 87. His family spokesperson shared the news, expressing their deep sadness and fondly remembering Franklin for his creativity, generosity, and exceptional storytelling.

Franklin had a long and successful career in TV and theatre, delighting audiences of all ages. He joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1963 and began his professional acting journey with the Century Theatre. In 1969, he gained recognition for his role in the soap Crossroads, and two years later, he became a fan-favorite as Captain Mike Yates in Doctor Who during Jon Pertwee’s time as The Time Lord.

Not only did Franklin play Yates in the Doctor Who spin-offs and audio plays, but he also wrote a novel, The Killing Stone, in which Yates was the main character. His portrayal of businessman Denis Rigg in the British soap Emmerdale also won him praise from viewers.

In addition to his notable television work, Franklin made appearances in The Doctors, Blake’s 7, Heartbeat, and even had a role as Death Star Engineer Sirro Argonne in the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One. He also graced the stage in various West End productions, showcasing his talent as an actor.

The news of Franklin’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, colleagues, and fans. Actress Katy Manning, who starred alongside Franklin in Doctor Who, expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to see him recently and referred to him as their “wonderful brave captain Yates.”

Richard Franklin leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of acting, bringing joy to countless individuals through his performances and leaving an indelible mark on the industry. His memory will continue to live on, and his contributions will be cherished for years to come. Rest in peace, Richard Franklin.