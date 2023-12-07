Virgin Galactic Stock Drops as Richard Branson Declines Additional Investment

Shares of Virgin Galactic, the space tourism company founded Richard Branson, are experiencing a significant decline as Branson states that he has no intentions of investing further capital in the company, citing its “sufficient funds” already. As of Monday’s market open, Virgin Galactic stock is down 16%, trading at less than $2 per share.

While Virgin Galactic achieved a milestone flying its first customers to the edge of space after years of anticipation, the company has been undergoing significant changes. It recently laid off approximately 20% of its staff and is in the process of introducing a new line of suborbital spacecraft to replace its current vehicle, which has been in development for over a decade.

In an article published the Financial Times on Sunday, Branson explained that his investment company, Virgin Group, has faced financial challenges due to the pandemic. However, he stated that Virgin Galactic already possesses around $1 billion in funds, which he believes should be adequate for the company to operate independently.

According to Virgin Galactic’s latest financial filing from November, the company holds approximately $1.1 billion in cash and securities. This amount is expected to sustain the company until it unveils its new line of rocket-powered planes, named Delta, in 2026. These spacecraft will cater to wealthy thrill-seekers and other paying customers offering flights to the edge of space.

Despite these developments, Virgin Galactic also announced that it laid off 185 workers, accounting for approximately 18% of its workforce, in early November. Branson had previously sold a significant portion of his personal investment in Virgin Galactic, amounting to approximately $1 billion between 2020 and 2021. Nevertheless, Virgin Group, which manages Branson’s personal investments, remains one of the largest shareholders in Virgin Galactic.

After Branson’s own successful journey to space in the VSS Unity rocket-powered space plane earlier this year, Virgin Galactic initiated regular commercial service in 2023. Throughout the year, the company has conducted six flights to the edge of space, accommodating test pilots, paying customers, honorary guests, and company employees. However, in its November financial report, Virgin Galactic announced a reduced frequency of spaceflights, with customers now being sent to space on VSS Unity quarterly instead of monthly.