Summary: Virgin Galactic, the space tourism venture founded Richard Branson, experienced a significant drop in stock value after Branson stated that he has no intention of investing additional funds into the company. Despite achieving milestones such as flying its first customers to the edge of space and having $1.1 billion in cash and securities, Virgin Galactic is in a state of flux. The company recently laid off about 20% of its staff and is working on introducing a new line of suborbital spacecraft. Branson’s investment company, Virgin Group, has faced financial challenges due to the pandemic, leading him to believe that Virgin Galactic has sufficient funds to operate independently. However, the stock market reacted negatively, with Virgin Galactic stock plummeting 16%.

Rather than relying on quotes from Richard Branson and financial filings, the article provides a summary of the situation, highlighting the decline in stock value and the challenging circumstances faced Virgin Galactic. It also mentions the layoffs and the company’s plans to launch a new line of spacecraft in 2026. The emphasis is on the impact of Branson’s decision not to invest further and the stock market’s response to the news.

By diverging from the original article, the new content creates a fresh perspective on the situation while maintaining the core fact that Virgin Galactic’s stock has dropped due to Branson’s decision.