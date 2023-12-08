New Netflix Series “Unraveled Secrets” Promises Thrilling Mystery and Stellar Cast

In Netflix’s upcoming thriller series, “Unraveled Secrets,” Richard Armitage takes on the role of a supposed dead man who may still be alive. This marks Armitage’s third appearance as a lead in a Harlan Coben adaptation. The show, based on Coben’s bestselling book, is set to premiere on New Year’s Day.

The recently released two-minute trailer for “Unraveled Secrets” introduces Armitage’s character, alongside co-stars Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar, and Dino Fetscher. Keegan portrays Maya Stern, an ex-soldier who sets up a nanny-cam to protect her daughter after her husband’s murder. However, when the footage captures her husband seemingly alive, Maya embarks on a journey to uncover the truth.

As Maya’s investigation unfolds, Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce, played Adeel Akhtar, leads the homicide investigation into her husband’s death while dealing with his own hidden secrets. Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, also join the search for answers regarding their mother’s murder. The series explores whether these two cases are connected.

Joanna Lumley takes on the role of Joe Burkett’s mysterious and fiercely protective mother, Judith. Dino Fetscher portrays Marty McGregor, further adding to the intrigue of Maya’s unraveling life. The story delves into a deadly conspiracy that reaches far into the past.

“Unraveled Secrets” consists of eight episodes and is written Danny Brocklehurst, with David Moore directing. Coben himself describes the series as a “pulse pounder.” He emphasized the power of secrets and deceit to both bring people together and tear them apart, expressing excitement to see the talented cast bring the characters to life.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of “Unraveled Secrets” on Netflix, coming January 1, 2024. Prepare to be captivated this intense mystery that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.