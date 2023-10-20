Long Beach Ronald McDonald House Honors Local Community Leaders at A Few Good Men Gala

The Long Beach Ronald McDonald House hosted its annual A Few Good Men Gala, a fundraiser that honors men who have made significant contributions to the Long Beach community and the Ronald McDonald House. The event, held at the Long Beach Arena, was attended approximately 900 people.

One of the honorees was Rich Archbold, a well-known columnist for the Press-Telegram. Archbold, who has written multiple columns about the Ronald McDonald House, dressed as an old-time newsie and performed alongside his granddaughters, tossing mock newspapers to the crowd.

Other honorees included Dr. Rick Adams, who spent over 40 years working at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children & Women’s Hospital, Ricardo Azevedo and his son Tony Azevedo, prominent figures in the world of water polo, Rob Bellevue, a board member of various community organizations, Dr. Robert Braun, a philanthropist and supporter of the arts, Gary Fields, a retired trial lawyer, Sean Hitchcock, a construction company founder, Frank Newell, an attorney and community leader, George L Pla, an entrepreneur and author, Peter Smith, a former college tennis coach, and Felton Williams, a former board member of the Long Beach Unified School District.

The gala not only raised funds for the Ronald McDonald House, but also provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding community leaders. Although the final amount raised is yet to be confirmed, the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House expects a significant contribution to support their mission of providing a place to stay for families with ill children.

Source: Long Beach Press-Telegram (no URL provided)