The Inspiring Legacy of Long Beach Marathon’s Legacy Runners

Despite the challenges that come with age, a group of dedicated runners known as the Legacy Runners continue to participate in the Long Beach Marathon year after year. These runners have participated in all 38 previous marathons, making them a special and inspiring group in the community.

The Legacy Runners’ commitment to the marathon is unwavering, despite the physical aches and pains that come with advanced age. They are a source of inspiration for everyone who witnesses their determination and resilience.

But why do they keep coming back to run or walk in this grueling race? For these runners, it’s simply a part of who they are. John Sumpter, a 79-year-old former golf coach, sums it up saying, “It’s just what I do.” Despite constant knee pain, Sumpter continues to participate, with the goal of running in 50 consecutive Long Beach Marathons.

Another Legacy Runner, Ken Williams, considers the marathon to be like family to him. He faces the challenges of pulled muscles and old knees, but his determination to be healthy enough to run in the marathon every year keeps him going. He has set a goal of completing at least 50 years in a row before considering slowing down.

The Legacy Runners are a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of staying active as we age. They serve as a reminder that age does not have to be a barrier to pursuing our passions and challenging ourselves physically. Their stories exemplify the spirit of the Long Beach Marathon and inspire others to push their own boundaries.

