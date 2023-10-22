Eliot Lane: Long Beach’s Historic and Friendly Street

Eliot Lane, located in Belmont Heights, Long Beach, is a hidden gem that takes you back in time to the 1920s. This one-block long street is home to 30 charming small homes, each averaging around 600 to 800 square feet. The residents of Eliot Lane recently came together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of these historic homes, built in 1923.

What makes Eliot Lane truly special is the sense of community and friendliness among its residents. Neighbors are always there for each other, whether it’s looking out for each other’s homes while on vacation or taking care of trash barrels. It is a tight-knit group that fosters a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The historic designation of Eliot Lane, granted the city in 2003, ensures that the charm and character of these homes will be preserved. Linda Babiak, a resident who lives in one of the homes purchased her grandfather in 1923, played a significant role in securing this designation. When she learned that a resident wanted to tear down one of the homes, Babiak reached out to the city’s historic preservation officer and convinced them to protect the homes. The City Council unanimously approved the designation, ensuring that these unique homes will be preserved for future generations.

The construction of the bungalow-style homes on Eliot Lane was prompted the discovery of oil in Long Beach in 1921. Builders Boland & Smith advertised these homes as an opportunity for people to own their own modern home with easy monthly payments. The homes survived the devastating 1933 Long Beach earthquake, with minimal damage reported.

Aside from the historic significance of Eliot Lane, the street itself has an interesting origin. Originally known as Eliot Court, it was named George H. Bixby in honor of Charles Eliot, the longtime president of Harvard University. Additionally, nearby on St. Joseph Avenue, several silent film actors from the old Balboa Studios resided in bungalows, adding to the rich history of the area.

Eliot Lane offers a unique living experience with its small, cozy homes and friendly community. Its residents appreciate the freedom that comes with living in a small space, as it discourages accumulating unnecessary belongings. The street may be hidden and often overlooked, but those who call Eliot Lane home feel lucky to have found their own little piece of heaven.

